Venus Williams Shines at 45: A Gritty Comeback in Auckland

Venus Williams, 45, showcased a commendable performance against Magda Linette in Auckland, hinting at her enduring prowess. Despite her loss, the match reaffirmed her competitiveness on the WTA Tour as she gears up for the Hobart International and Australian Open. Williams remains an inspirational figure in tennis.

Updated: 06-01-2026 11:30 IST
Venus Williams, at the age of 45, demonstrated her enduring competitive spirit during the WTA Tour tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. Facing off against fifth-seed Magda Linette, Williams lost in a close match with set scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. She might have been defeated but certainly wasn't outplayed, as her performance suggested potent potential for upcoming tournaments.

Williams' appearance at the Auckland event marked her 1,101st singles match on the WTA Tour. She effectively challenged the 52-ranked player who was 12 years her junior. Williams is now setting her sights on the Hobart International and the Australian Open, buoyed by her formidable presence on the court.

Despite only competing in three tournaments in 2025, her recent game against Magda Linette underscores her capacity to return to high-caliber play. As an acclaimed seven-time major champion, Williams still embodies the spirit of competition, leaving fans eager for her next displays of tennis brilliance.

