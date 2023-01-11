Left Menu

Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez slays red carpet game

Global diva Selena Gomez is undoubtedly killing the red carpet game! The 30-year-old pop icon sported TK and looked absolutely stunning at the 2023 Golden Globes!

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 08:43 IST
Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez slays red carpet game
Selena Gomez (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Global diva Selena Gomez is undoubtedly killing the red carpet game! The 30-year-old pop icon sported TK and looked absolutely stunning at the 2023 Golden Globes! Coming straight to her breathtaking appearance, the 'Only Murders In the Building' star was seen wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. The singer and actress accented her outfit with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, rings, and a high ponytail. Ruling the red carpet, Selena surely caught everyone's attention. Adding another charming element to her attendance at the gala event, was her 9-year-old adorable sister Grace Elliott Teefey, who accompanied Selena as her date for the night.

The singer-actress attended the 2023 Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for her work in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Following the announcement of the 2023 nominations, the singer released a video from an earlier interview in which she voiced her wish to someday be nominated for the honour. And it looks like her wish is granted! Along with being a contender for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, 'Only Murders' is also up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy thanks to co-executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Fans of Selena are anticipating her comeback for Only Murders season 3 as well as the 2023 release of new music from the former Disney star. In a December 2022 interview with Variety, a US-based news outlet, she hinted at an upcoming music album, calling it "powerful, empowering and really happy". Selena also served as the executive producer of the show in addition to playing Mabel Mora in the Hulu series, which has won four nominations this year. Not just this, the show has been renewed for a third season and will introduce Paul Rudd as a main character in the plot. He previously appeared in one episode of the second season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023