Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode guide, release dates, time, plotlines & where to watch

Following the huge success of the first season of the anime series, finally, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is on air. The anticipated Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has been released. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1 which is titled "It Is What It Is" premiered on Disney + on January 8, 2023. Tokyo Revengers S2 E2 will premiere on January 15. Scroll to get the episode count, all the release dates, titles, timings, and where to watch.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode guide

Tokyo Revengers is an anime adaptation of a manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. Season 1 covers three arcs from the manga: Toman Arc, Moebius Arc, and Valhalla Arc. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is officially titled Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen in Japanese. The animanga will show Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc in the upcoming season. The Christmas Showdown Arc is also called Black Dragons Arc.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will set to have 13 episodes while the first season has 24 episodes. Recently, the manga ended that ran for five years. After Christmas Showdown Arc there will be two more arcs left to adapt. Therefore, there are enough materials and storylines left for more seasons of Tokyo Revengers.

As the Christmas Showdown Arc is enough for 13 episodes and adding more arcs may be difficult, the creators choose only the fourth arc for Tokyo Revengers for Season 2. That means fans have to wait longer to see the fifth arc i.e Tenjiku Arc in the anime version.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 plotlines

Tokyo Revengers tells the story of a young boy, Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work one day. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo to save his friends' lives. Tokyo Revengers Season 1 ends here.

As per Christmas Showdown Arc, Tokyo Revengers S2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The first trailer for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc featured still images of the cast who are discussing among themselves that they are all going to Shibuya for gang activities. Key visuals have also been revealed in Weekly Shounen Magazine Issue 49, 2022.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 cast

The key visuals revealed Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will introduce viewers to some new faces. This includes Junya Enoki as Inui Seisyu (voiced Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen), Natsuki Hanaeas Kokonoi Hajime (voiced Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer), and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia). Masaya Fukunishi replaces Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Draken.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release dates

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will release in January 2023. A sequel live-action film adaptation film will also premiere in Japan in 2023. The first sequel of the anime movie was released in 2021. The new outing will release at different times and locations on different channels. An episode is expected to come out every Sunday or Monday. Here's the full list of the Tokyo Revengers episode guide.

Episode 1: "It Is What It Is" (Sunday, January 8, 2023)

Episode 2: TBA (Sunday, January 15, 2023)

Episode 3: TBA (Sunday, January 22, 2023)

Episode 4: TBA (Sunday, January 29, 2023)

Episode 5: TBA (Sunday, February 5, 2023)

Episode 6: TBA (Sunday, February 12, 2023)

Episode 7: TBA (Sunday, February 19, 2023)

Episode 8: TBA (Sunday, February 26, 2023)

Episode 9: TBA (Sunday, March 5, 2023)

Episode 10: TBA (Sunday, March 12, 2023)

Episode 11: TBA (Sunday, March 19, 2023)

Episode 12: TBA (Sunday, March 26, 2023)

Episode 13: TBA (Sunday, April 2, 2023)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 streaming platforms & timings

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be broadcast on Disney+ only. The series will air internationally one hour after it telecasts in Japan. Fans who are waiting for the show to watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Bilibili as they found Season 1, must note that Disney has recently made a deal with Kodansha that gives Disney exclusive rights to simulcast the anime. As Hulu is mostly owned by The Walt Disney Company, fans can also view Tokyo Revengers Season 2 in it. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world.

JST – 2:08 AM (Monday)

ACDT – 4:38 AM (Monday)

PT – 10:08 AM (Sunday)

CT – 12:08 AM (Sunday)

ET – 1:08 PM (Sunday)

GMT/BST – 6:08 PM (Sunday)

IST – 11:38 PM (Sunday)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Vinland Saga Season 2 release dates, time, episode guide & recap