Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 12: Information from prison to change the course of investigation

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 11 aired on January 11, 2023, on NBC. The police procedural TV series is now depicting the story of Atwater and his past. He is getting back his memories. His father is back once again in his life. But currently, Atwater is not dealing with him to get help. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 12 will release on January 18, 2022.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 11 recaps

Currently, Atwater is not taking any help from his father regarding the case. His dad is busy at the funeral where there's a shooting. The CCTV camera captured an unknown man on the spot. Atwater is immediately concerned. The situation is strange. He found something at the funeral leads that made him confused about whether his father is connected to the gang who are involved in ruthless activities. The Intelligence Unit team is trying to find the shooter. He must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, searching up old memories and revealing new truths.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 12

As time passes after the shocking discovery, Atwater may get more involved in the case. He's accused of murdering a rich white boy during a tense arrest, one that could get him benched from his job. Besides, much illegal evidence already surfaced against Sean O'Neal that resulted from repetitive investigations. While the team begins closing in on the case, Sean O'Neal tries to save his son. So to distract the Intelligence Unit from the investigation of his son, he forces the team to handle a new case. Meanwhile, a shooting happens at the funeral where Atwater reaches to meet an old friend for help.

But he is shocked seeing the camera footage of the unexpected incident. He saw a person he knows. He recalls his memory and tells everything he had been keeping secret. Now he and his team have to figure out why Atwater's family funeral was chosen and what information Atwater's dad has. Is the case connected with the past?

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 12 is titled "I Can Let You Go." Here's the synopsis of Chicago P.D. S10 EP 12.

"Sean O'Neal surprises Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information; while Upton grapples with how to keep O'Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it's too late."

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 12 will air on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 pm (ET). Follow NBC to watch the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the NBC series!

