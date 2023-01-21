One Punch Man Season 3 possible release date & what to expect

On August 18, 2022, the homepage of the series reveals Season 3 is in the works, and a teaser visual of Saitama and Garou was drawn by season one and two character designer Chikashi Kubota. So One Punch Man Season 3 is also returning with some action-packed episodes.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time as the previous season. Based on the previous records, we could expect the show to be released sometime in September 2023. There was a gap of around four years between the first two seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. In the same year, Season 2 was announced and premiered on April 2019 to July 2019. The third season was officially announced on August 17, 2022. Therefore, we can expect One Punch Man Season 3 to release in September 2023.

The first two seasons of the anime series covered the first 23 volumes of the manga. Only a few chapters are left to be adapted. One Punch Man Season 3 may feature the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ.

ONE Punchman Season 3 is likely to be filled with action-packed episodes. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse. There could be one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

As of now, there are no updates on One Punch Man Season 3. We will keep you updated as soon we get anything new in the anime series.

