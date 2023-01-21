Guwahati braces for musical extravaganza

A musical extravaganza with piano as the focal theme will be the highlight of the sixth edition of Cadenza, a biennial concert, here on Sunday. Compositions of Schubert, Beethoven, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Joe Hisaishi will be presented by over 90 children and internationally acclaimed musicians, noted pianist and founder of Cadenza Music Academy Promiti Phukan told PTI. Varied presentations, including vocals, western classical, and popular songs, will also feature at the concert, she said. Internationally acclaimed concert pianist, conductor and composer Neecia Majolly and vocalist Girish Pradhan will participate in the event. Majolly had recently won the gold for his composition at the World Classical Music Awards. ''It has been my dream to put up a show where budding musicians get a platform to showcase their talent and also get an opportunity to learn from the performances by renowned artistes'', Phukan said. The first edition of Cadenza was held in 2013. ''Having artistes of international repute enhances the show and my young students get to learn so much from them--right from professionalism to the craft,'' she added. Eminent pianist and Yamaha artiste Nise Meruno, said that it is a show that celebrates and brings together ''different forms of art -music, dance and visuals, truly making it a memorable one for everyone." Noted violinist Sunita Bhuyan, who has also performed at an earlier edition, said that Cadenza is an event that spreads positivity through music throughout the northeastern region. Singer Sumon Dutta said that Cadenza has enhanced the level of musical talent among the youth.

