Sex Education Season 4 updates & current status

After three successful seasons, without any doubt, Netflix renewed Sex Education for a fourth season just after 3 weeks of the premiere of the third. Sex Education is a comedy-drama follows the lives of the students, staff, and parents of a fictional school. The series is created by Laurie Nunn.

In August 2022, it was confirmed, Sex Education Season 4 is official and filming underway. Jim Howick who played as Colin Hendricks, the science teacher at Moordale Secondary School said to Digital Spy, they are expecting to film all the way through to February 2023.

Sex Education Season 3 ended on a several cliffhangers. Moordale High school’s students have grown up now. Sadly the institution is going to shut down.

Adam enters a dog agility competition. Fans are asking for Lily’s autograph. Hope is removed from her position. Jean wakes up from surgery and receives the test results, which shock her. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Cal settle their differing opinions about a queer relationship precluding them from becoming a couple, after which they part amicably as friends. The students learn that the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Otis bumps into Hope at the hospital, who is attempting another round of in vitro fertilization after trying unsuccessfully for three years to get pregnant. Jean overhears Otis comforting Hope.

Lily and Ola make amends. Adam forgives Eric for kissing Oba, but Eric breaks up with him because he feels like he is losing part of himself due to the struggle of being with someone who is not yet comfortable in their identity. Adam finally tells Mrs. Groff that Eric was his boyfriend, and it is revealed that he wrote a heartfelt poem about his feelings for Eric. Mrs. Groff turns down dinner with Mr. Groff. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue the study program in the United States. Otis and Maeve say their farewells.

In terms of the characters, Ola Nyman (Actor Patricia Allison) Jakob's pansexual daughter is not returning in Season 4 of Sex Education. Olivia (Simone Ashley) is also not returning for her busy schedule with Netflix's other popular show Bridgerton. Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), the girlfriend of Ola is also not joining the team.

The cast members who are expected to return to Sex Education season 4 include Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn, NcutiGatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, ChaneilKunar as Anwar, Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman, and Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley. Viewers will see two new characters in Sex Education Season 4.

The premiere date for Sex Education 4 has yet to be announced. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates.

