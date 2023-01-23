One Piece Chapter 1073 first theory is out! Know all important details

Manga One Piece Chapter 1073 is even more exciting to read. The creator Eiichiro Oda may plot who would stand in front of the Strawhats pirate way. Different predictions and spoilers are circulating over the internet but according to the reaction of the leakers, the new chapter will bring more excitement to the storyline.

After the shocking reveal in the previous chapter, fans are clamoring for the One Piece Chapter 1073 spoilers. The new chapter may showcase more on the flashback of Bonney. The memories of Kuma that are related to Bonney will be detailed in Chapter 1073.

One Piece Chapter 1073 is likely concluding the story of Kuma’s presence in the Red Line. At last, Kuma will find a way to climb the Red Line avoiding the gunfire of the soldiers. He may use the power of Devil Fruits.

According to the initial spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1073 will focus on Stussy Motives. Readers will also get more information on Law vs Whitebeard. Fans are also speculating CP0’s Stussy is a clone of Buckin, the mother of Edward Weevil and rumored lover of Whitebeard, Weevil's father. If the theory becomes true then it will prove whether Edward Weevil is the son of Whitebeard.

The upcoming chapter may also show Kizaru arriving on Egghead. More spoilers will come out before the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. We will get back with the spoilers and raw scan of One Piece Chapter 1073 as soon as it comes.

One Piece Chapter 1073 will be released on January 29, 2023. Australians and Japanese will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1073 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 8:00 am (Sunday, January 29)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (Sunday, January 29)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (Sunday, January 29)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (Sunday, January 29)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (Sunday, January 29)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (Sunday, January 29)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (Sunday, January 29)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (Monday, January 30)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am (Monday, January 30)

