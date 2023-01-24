Left Menu

Boruto Episode 285 release date, time & possible plotlines

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:40 IST
Image Credit: BORUTO EPISODE 285 / YouTube
The ongoing Japanese anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is always on the upsurge. Episode 285 is the upcoming segment to be released on January 29, 2023.

Sasuke and Sakura started discovering Zansul's secrets while they were exploring the Land of Redaku. Sasuke might locate the Ultra Particles in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 285. The new episode is titled "Sasuke's Story: The Sky that Fell to the Earth" based on the title fans can see Sasuke and Sakura at the exact location of the meteor that fell to Earth carrying the Ultra Particles.

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 285 is out. it shows the place actually looks like a star-filled sky right on the earth's surface. Sakura is worried about Sasuke. Here’s the synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284.

Sasuke and his cellmates observed Meno's behavior closely. Sakura welcomed Fandal, the Prime Minister's envoy. The latter told the former, that he was supposed to ask Zansul about the "progress", knowing nothing specific. Sakura then led him to an enclosed room for Sasuke to put him in a genjutsu, while she transformed into him. Disguised as the envoy, Sakura met with Zansul, while also sneaking in Sasuke as Fandal's cane. While Sasuke used Earth Style to create a key for Zansul's basement, Sakura asked Zansul about the progress, but the latter refused to give details to a mere envoy. Having broken into the cellar, Sasuke found an alarming number of live chickens, ancient fossils of Meno's species and an eery altar. From these clues, Sasuke deduced that Zansul did not summon Meno, but used a version of the Reanimation Jutsu to resurrect the creature, using chicken. Having gone out a back entrance to the cellar, Sasuke was attacked by a Meno. Sasuke then used his knowledge of the Reanimation type jutsus to rewrite Meno's loyalty to Zansul. Back in the cave, Zansul had the unseen inmate who overheard Sasuke and Sakura's plan to reanimate a new Meno with the chicken.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 285 will be premiered on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 285, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

