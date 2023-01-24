147 candidates suffer injuries in physical tests during Mumbai Fire Brigade recruitment drive

As many as 147 candidates have suffered injuries during physical tests held as part of the ongoing recruitment drive of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, out of these 147 candidates,142 sustained minor injuries, while five aspirants were hospitalized for treatment of fractures.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has undertaken a recruitment drive for filling up 910 vacant posts of fireman. Since January 13, 2023, a total of 7,532 candidates have undergone physical tests in a ground at Dahisar in the western suburbs.

''Out of these, 147 candidates have sustained various injuries. All the injured were taken to municipal hospitals in ambulances immediately,'' the release said.

Barring five candidates who were hospitalized due to fractures, all others were provided medical treatment and allowed to go home, said the BMC, adding all safety precautions were being followed during the recruitment process. Most of the candidates suffered injuries while jumping off a 19 feet high platform as part of the physical tests, said the release.

Candidates have to jump from the platform, not on the ground but on the jumping sheet held by trained firemen, it added.

