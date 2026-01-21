Northeast Transformative Decade: Union Minister Verma Highlights Development Milestones
Union Minister B L Verma emphasized significant development in the Northeast over the last decade, highlighting infrastructure advancements and welfare initiatives. During a visit to Nagaland, Verma reviewed projects across sectors like urban development and social welfare, stressing the government's commitment to regional prosperity and zero tolerance for corruption.
21-01-2026
Union Minister B L Verma underscored the government's commitment to the Northeast's prosperity and development during a visit to Nagaland, marking significant regional transformations since 2014.
The minister inspected various projects, including fair price shops and healthcare facilities, stating the region's pivotal role in India's national development.
Verma highlighted central schemes benefiting over 14 lakh Nagaland residents monthly, initiatives for persons with disabilities, and warned against any form of corruption affecting welfare allocations.
