Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Tender Irregularities at SCCL

Political tensions in Telangana rise as the alleged tender irregularities in state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) come to light. BRS demands an inquiry, while Congress calls for a debate. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy states a CBI probe needs state consent, pointing fingers at both BRS and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:09 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Tender Irregularities at SCCL
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Telangana continues to intensify as allegations of irregularities in the tender process of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) take center stage. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is pushing for a detailed inquiry into the matter, while the Congress, now in power, is challenging the opposition to an open discussion.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, addressing the media in Delhi, highlighted the need for the state's consent to initiate a CBI probe into the allegations. While SCCL is co-owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India, Reddy accused the state government, under both the previous and current regimes, of mishandling the company's affairs amid political interference.

The controversy underscores accusations from both sides, with Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud defending his government against BRS claims. Discussions are anticipated to delve into tender discrepancies during past administrations. Amidst media reports, the state government recently retracted specific SCCL tenders pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026