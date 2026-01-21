Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Tender Irregularities at SCCL

The political climate in Telangana continues to intensify as allegations of irregularities in the tender process of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) take center stage. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is pushing for a detailed inquiry into the matter, while the Congress, now in power, is challenging the opposition to an open discussion.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, addressing the media in Delhi, highlighted the need for the state's consent to initiate a CBI probe into the allegations. While SCCL is co-owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India, Reddy accused the state government, under both the previous and current regimes, of mishandling the company's affairs amid political interference.

The controversy underscores accusations from both sides, with Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud defending his government against BRS claims. Discussions are anticipated to delve into tender discrepancies during past administrations. Amidst media reports, the state government recently retracted specific SCCL tenders pending further investigation.

