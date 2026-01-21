Digital Heist: Retiree Duped in Fake Terror Probe

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 75-year-old retired BMC official fell prey to scammers masquerading as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers. The con artists trapped him in a fictitious 'digital arrest' scenario, citing his alleged involvement in a Delhi bomb blast case.

The alarming incident unfolded when the Andheri East resident received a threatening call. The unidentified caller claimed to be from the Delhi Anti-Terrorism Department and convinced him that his arrest was imminent due to his supposed connection to a money laundering scheme worth Rs 7 crore.

Under the guise of national security investigation, the scammers coerced him into transferring Rs 16.50 lakh to specific accounts. Realizing he had been duped, the victim lodged a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station, launching an official probe into the deceitful act.

(With inputs from agencies.)