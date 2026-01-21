Left Menu

Digital Heist: Retiree Duped in Fake Terror Probe

A retired BMC official fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 16.50 lakh to scammers posing as national security officers. The impostors falsely implicated him in a bomb blast, leading to financial transactions under false pretenses. The victim reported the con to cyber police, triggering an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:13 IST
Digital Heist: Retiree Duped in Fake Terror Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 75-year-old retired BMC official fell prey to scammers masquerading as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers. The con artists trapped him in a fictitious 'digital arrest' scenario, citing his alleged involvement in a Delhi bomb blast case.

The alarming incident unfolded when the Andheri East resident received a threatening call. The unidentified caller claimed to be from the Delhi Anti-Terrorism Department and convinced him that his arrest was imminent due to his supposed connection to a money laundering scheme worth Rs 7 crore.

Under the guise of national security investigation, the scammers coerced him into transferring Rs 16.50 lakh to specific accounts. Realizing he had been duped, the victim lodged a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station, launching an official probe into the deceitful act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026