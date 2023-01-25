Is Enola Holmes 3 renewal just a matter of time?

Enola Holmes, the youngest sibling of the famous Sherlock Holmes, came in the story of ‘Enola Holmes’ films. Netflix successfully launched two films in 2020 and 2022. The film received positive reviews from critics and topped Netflix's viewership charts in 93 countries.

The sequels are based on the mystery book series of the same name by author Nancy Springe. The story is based on the life of Enola Holmes who starts her own detective agency but struggles to get clients, unlike her famous detective brother Sherlock Holmes. Following the huge craze of Enola Holmes 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the third movie. Following the huge craze of the first and the second movies we still believe Enola Holmes 3 is happening, and its renewal is just a matter of time. Netflix often takes time for months or sometimes near about a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world.

Furthermore, Enola Holmes ends with come loose ends. Fans can't wait to know when Enola Holmes 3 will be announced. At the end of the second movie, fans were introduced to Dr. John Watson from Sherlock’s sidekick and companion. Till the completion of the second movie, we noticed Sherlock and Elona forming a relationship as siblings. Enola sends John Watson to Sherlock's flat and tells him that her brother is looking for a flatmate. Alternatively, the viewers can also see Sherlock and Enola working more together in Enola Holmes 3 like they were portrayed in the second movie.

The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the second film follows the events of the second book of Nancy Springer's book series – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which sees Enola search for a missing young girl with a talent for drawing. There are seven Enola Holmes books so far, which means Netflix may come with more films in the future.

Millie Bobby Brown who played the title character Enola in the film has already planned for Enola Holmes 3. She told to ScreenRant: "Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work."

Enola Holmes 3 needs an official announcement from Netflix. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned!

