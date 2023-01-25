Left Menu

The One That Got Away: Is Season 2 on the cards?

The reality series sees a group of single getting a second chance at love from their past arriving through the portal. Image Credit: The One That Got Away / Amazon Prime Video
After the release of the dating series ‘The One That Got Away’ on Amazon Prime Video on June 2022, fans are clamoring for a season 2. The reality series sees a group of single getting a second chance at love from their past arriving through the portal.

Rumors surrounding that the reality series is renewed for Season 2 but The One That Got Away season 2 has yet to be officially announced by Amazon Prime Video. But it seems The One That Got Away Season 2 is highly unlikely in the future. According to some media reports, there are several factors that Amazon Prime Video may discontinue the reality series such as declining ratings, creative differences between producers and cast, and backlash from offended fans. Maybe it's too early to conclude that the streamer won't renew The One That Got Away with a Season 2, but we are not very bullish about its renewal.

The One That Got Away shows six people searching for their soul mates who are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their past enter through "The Portal" to surprise them and take their shot at love. Singer/songwriter Betty Who hosted the first season of the show.

Amazon Prime describes The One That Got Away: “It’s been said that by the age of 25 most people have already met The One - they just don’t know it. Six lucky Singles embark on a new social experiment, where for the first time, this question is answered: What if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is from your past? One by one, people from their pasts enter through The Portal to surprise the Singles with a chance at love.”

Betty Who told to PEOPLE, "The One That Got Away is truly a unique dating experience and it's because of this that I knew I had to be a part of it. It felt like the producers were really trying to do something different with this space by reconnecting people from the past together to find true love."

She continues, "As a singer and songwriter that often sings/writes about the power of love, it was great to see this in motion now as a TV host. I know people will absolutely love this show and I hope it helps them to remember that you can always get a second chance at love."

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on The One That Got Away. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more news on dating series.

