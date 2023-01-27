Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4: Can Maple & Sally defeat monsters on the fourth floor?

The story of new adventures, new powers and new friends is presented by the Japanese anime “Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.” Bofuri Season 2 begins premiering on January 25, 2023. Bofuri S2 E4 is the upcoming episode to be released soon.

“Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense” is a Japanese light novel series written by Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin. It began serialization online in 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Season one of the anime was released in January 2020.Here’s the synopsis of “Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.”

“Urged on by her friend, Kaede Honjō begins playing the VRMMORPG NewWorld Online under the name Maple. Not wanting to get hurt, Maple opts to be a shield user with maxed-out defense stats and continues putting every status point she earns in the game into increasing only her defense level. As a result, she is left with slow foot speed and no magic, but her high defense allows her to endure most hits without taking any damage. This, along with her basic-level creative thinking, allows her to make unexpected accomplishments in the game, its quests and events. By doing this, she ends up earning all kinds of equally unexpected skills and becomes one of the strongest players in the game.”

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4 is the upcoming part of the anime to be released soon. The Tree reaches the newly added Level 4, a Japanese-themed area set in permanent night. While Sally engages in another duel with Frederica, Maple comes across Mii going into a cute creature café, learning that she has a cute side that she keeps a secret from her guild. A week later, Kasumi obtains a new sword, the Purple Phantom Blade, only to discover that using it causes her to end up in a temporary childlike form. Later, Maple teams up with Payne for the game's fourth event, after which she invites everyone over for a Christmas party where they open the Christmas-themed items they got during the event.

At the end of Season 3 Episode 4 Maple clears the haunted mansion and obtains the items Sally wanted, along with a set of clothes with telekinetic skills. Afterward, Mii calls Maple to support her while she fights against monsters on Level 6 to gain more skills before they go to a café, where they are joined by Kasumi and Frederica. Maple and Sally team up for the seventh event, in which each party must climb up unique battle towers, unaware that the monsters in Maple's towers were chosen specifically by the admins to take her down. Despite this, Maple and Sally manage to defeat the monsters on the first three floors, a dragon, a skill-stealing book, and an elemental-changing golem.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2 Episode 4 is expected to be released on February 2, 2023. Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on the anime series.

