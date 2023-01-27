Two dead after truck hits motorcycle in Bhayander in Thane district
Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in the early hours of Friday in Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said.
They were crushed to death at the Azad Nagar flyover while returning after watching a film, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Abrar Ahmed and Sohel Ahmed, he said.
