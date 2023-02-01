Left Menu

Salma Hayek recalls being "nearly killed" while filming 'Magic Mike' lap dance scene with Channing Tatum

Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek, who was part of Channing Tatum starrer 'Magic Mike's Last Dance', recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could have "nearly killed" her.

01-02-2023
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum (Image source: Salma Hayek Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek, who was part of Channing Tatum starrer 'Magic Mike's Last Dance', recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could have "nearly killed" her. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, during her latest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she spoke about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film.

The Oscar-nominated actor said, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head." "[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, 'Put your hands up,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no,'" she continued.

The Mexico-born star added, "Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'" Hayek had previously discussed how physically demanding it was to film the lap dance scene. "It's very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated," Hayek told Entertainment Tonight, reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo and Nas Ganev, among others. The film is set to drop in theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

