PK Rosy: Google pays tribute to first female lead in Malayalam cinema

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 10:19 IST
P. K. Rosy (Rajamma, Rosamma, Rajammal) was an Indian actress in Malayalam cinema born on 10 February, 1903. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • India

Today's Doodle pays tribute to P.K. Rosy (Rajamma, Rosamma, Rajammal), the first female lead in Malayalam cinema. She acted in Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child), directed by J. C. Daniel.

Rosy was born on this day in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Thiruvananthapuram, formerly Trivandrum (Kerala's capital city). Her living relatives confirm that her father died when she was a child, leaving her family impoverished. Her childhood was spent as a grass-cutter. She was also very interested in the arts, which her uncle encouraged by finding her a music and acting teacher..... She also went to the local performing arts school regularly to study Kakkirasi Nattakam, a form of Tamil folk theatre in a mix of Tamil and Malayalam based on stories about Siva and Parvati arriving on Earth as nomads.

Rosy's interest in acting began at a young age. Rosy broke barriers in an era when performing arts were discouraged in many sections of society, particularly for women, with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Though she never received recognition for her work, Rosy's story is relevant to discussions about media representation. Many people are motivated and inspired by her story today.

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Sương Nguyệt Anh: Google doodle celebrates Vietnam’s first female editor in chief

