The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3: Everything we know so far

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 is officially renewed by HBO in December 2023. The Sex Lives of College Girls fans are incredibly curious to learn whether Whitney and Kimberly will ever make apologies after watching the shocking season two finale. Even fans are unsure if Bela will remain at Essex in Season 3. Fans have been anticipating the series' premiere date ever since HBO renewed it.

Season 3 is coming 🫶 pic.twitter.com/QNeqsyu0j0 — The Sex Lives of College Girls (@SexLivesOnMax) December 14, 2022

The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-cocreated teen-comedy drama centers on the four 18-year-old college roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) at the fictitious Essex College in Vermont. As they navigate the challenges of college and maturity, the series discusses their sexually active lifestyle.

According to Suzanna Makkos, senior vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble "continue to wonderfully depict the collegiate experience in the most fun and relatable way." This show strikes the ideal balance of humor, sensuality, intrigue, and turmoil, and we can't wait to see what the upcoming season has in store.

Kaling stated that she wanted the show to portray sex as both fun and awkward at times.

“It’s not the successful sex lives of college girls,” the Office alum explained. “But I think the reason why it wasn’t just the romantic lives of college girls is that they come to college and … yeah, they want to have a sexual awakening.”

The SLOCG quartet's relationships with one another experienced hiccups in season 2. Noble stated to Variety in December 2022 that the issue of living arrangements during the sophomore year will be a major theme in season 3.

We dangle this idea of — who’s going to room together in the second year?” he told the outlet. “For me, that was always the most fascinating part of college. It’s literally announcing a test. It’s saying, ‘Hey, you all lived together. Do you like each other enough to live together again?’ I remember being in the meeting when it happened and looking around like, ‘Oh, my God, are we going to answer in front of everyone and say we want to live with these people?’”

For The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, the main cast—which includes Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney, Reneé Rapp as Leighton, and Amrit Kaur as Bela, will all be back. Charlie Hall, the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will also be a part of the group as Andrew, a new student. "That's my child," Louis-Dreyfus wrote beside a screenshot of the Deadline article.

HBO Max is likely to keep making new casting announcements for season three, given that season two included a few new faces, like Mekki Leeper and Christopher Meyer.

The production of Season 3 is still in its very early phases, and HBO has not yet announced whether it has begun. The additional episodes are expected to premiere in 2024, though the streaming provider hasn't yet specified when. The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 and 2 are streaming now on HBO.

