Never Have I Ever Season 4 will premiere soon! Get the latest updates

Since the announcement that the filming for the fourth and final season of the highly successful Netflix original Never Have I Ever finished in August 2022, fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating its return to television. Unfortunately, the release date for Never Have I Ever Season 4 has not yet been announced.

But the good news is Never Have I Ever Season 4 is likely to premiere in 2023. This was confirmed by a sneak peek clip that said the drama is “coming soon.”

Looking back at the release records the first season was released in April 2020 while Season 2 was in July and Season 3 was in August 2022. So we could expect Never Have I Ever Season 4 could be released in n spring or summer of 2023.

The fourth season of Never Have I Ever will mark the end of the drama created by Mindy Kaling. Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, has explained the reason behind the limited number of seasons. According to Erin, "High school is not forever. Although it's thrilling to have four seasons of Never Have I Ever, it's also a little sad because, as a devoted fan, I wish Devi's journey could continue indefinitely." This statement from Erin reflects the bittersweet feeling of both excitement and sadness that comes with the conclusion of the show.

She added, “But just like high school, all great things must come to an end...We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

Never Have I Ever Season 3 concludes with a major cliffhanger, as Devi makes two significant choices. She chooses to remain with her family and friends for her senior year and decides to lose her virginity to Ben (Jaren Lewison), who was once her enemy but has now become a potential love interest. Fans of the show are hopeful that Never Have I Ever Season 4 will feature Devi and Ben as a couple. Although first loves often hold a special place in one's heart, co-creator Lang Fisher has hinted that Paxton might still have a chance with Devi. Fisher told Entertainment Weekly that if viewers believe it's time to say goodbye to Paxton, they should think again.

"The love triangle is the skeleton of the show and you can't take it away for the final season. But we wanted this final episode [of season three] to be Devi saying goodbye to Paxton on a pedestal. In season four, there will be fun and interesting things that ensue after whatever has happened [between Devi and Ben]" [via Digital Spy].

On the other hand, Nalini is still adjusting to life without Mohan. Their relationship ended in the second season of the show. Nalini might find a new romantic partner and focus on her career in Never Have I Ever Season 4.

As of the cast list, most of the major cast members are returning, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwada, and John McEnroe as himself.

Plus a major casting announcement has been made for Never Have I Ever season 4. Michael Cimino will be joining the cast as Ethan, the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High.

Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for updates on latest Netflix series.

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 3: What to expect from the plotline