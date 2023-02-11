Left Menu

Hugh Hudson, director of 'Chariots of Fire', dies aged 86

British film director Hugh Hudson, best known for making the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire", died on Friday aged 86, his family said. "Chariots Of Fire", the story of British athletes competing at the 1924 Olympics, swept the Oscars in 1981, winning the best picture and three other Academy Awards. Hudson's other films included the acclaimed "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes" in 1984.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 01:27 IST
Hugh Hudson, director of 'Chariots of Fire', dies aged 86

British film director Hugh Hudson, best known for making the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire", died on Friday aged 86, his family said. Hudson died in a London hospital after a short illness and was survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue, the family statement said.

Hudson made television commercials in the late 1960s and 1970s before moving on to documentaries - including a biography of Argentine motor racing champion Juan Manuel Fangio - and feature films. "Chariots Of Fire", the story of British athletes competing at the 1924 Olympics, swept the Oscars in 1981, winning the best picture and three other Academy Awards.

Hudson's other films included the acclaimed "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes" in 1984. Not all his works were a success: "Revolution" - an ambitious portrayal of the American War of Independence - was a 1985 box-office flop. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023