Biennale, a thought-provoking and mesmerising experience: Kerala Health Minister

The Kochi Muziris Biennale bestows a thought-provoking and mesmerising experience to viewers, State Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday after visiting the art exhibition at Fort Kochi here.

George said artists have a lot of issues to communicate with society at any given period.

''A classic example of the same is the Kochi Biennale. Environment, man, mind, body, politics, gender, war, cultures…all these are subjects of the works exhibited here,'' she said.

The Minister said each artwork has got great artistic value at various levels and is socially relevant.

She added that art lovers are flocking in large numbers from other States and even from abroad to visit the Biennale, and there is a need to protect and add to the growth of the premier contemporary art fest.

Meanwhile, Oscar and BAFTA-winning documentary 'Navalny' directed by Daniel Roher will be screened on February 12, the concluding day of the eight-day 'Diff on the Road @ KMB' documentary festival organised as part of the Biennale at the Fort Kochi Cabral Yard Pavilion at 7.30 PM.

The workshops, 'Memory Book' and 'Constellations: Meditations on thinking, drawing and living', which are led by Biennale artists Anju Acharya and Jithinlal N R respectively will be held on Sunday.

Tataki Zome, a Japanese art, transferring botanical dyes from flowers and leaves by simply pounding them onto the cloth or paper is part of the 'Memory Book' workshop by Acharya, the organisers said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on December 12 last year inaugurated the country's largest contemporary art exhibition here. Besides the main venues, Aspinwall House and Pepper House, the exhibition of artworks and installations will be held at TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House, and David Hall, all in and around Fort Kochi. The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the heart of Ernakulam city is also a Biennale venue.

The KMB was launched in 2012, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event. The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic, is finally being realised in a grand manner.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it as one of the top international art destinations. The Kochi Muziris Biennale will conclude in April.

