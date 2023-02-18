Outlander Season 7's opening theme song hints upcoming Plot

Outlander Season 7, the hit drama from Starz, is currently in production with an official release date yet to be confirmed. However, sources have revealed that the season will consist of 16 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023.

Following a two-year wait for the sixth season, which was shortened due to the pandemic, fans can look forward to an extended seventh season based on Diana Gabaldon's seventh novel, "An Echo in the Bone." Executive producer Toni Graphia has assured fans that the remaining part of the book, which was not covered in the sixth season due to time constraints, will be included in Outlander Season 7.

Outlander Season 7 is based on the novel "An Echo in the Bone," which centres on the Revolutionary War but features many unexpected plot twists. In addition, fans will be treated to more time travel and a deeper exploration of Jamie's past through the character of his son, William. This also means that Lord John Grey (David Berry) will play a more significant role in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, Starz and Lionsgate+ have confirmed that the eighth season of Outlander will be its final season. However, fans can look forward to the spin-off series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will continue to expand on the Outlander universe.

Speaking about the end of the romance period drama, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion."

In an interview with Digital Spy, Caitriona Balfe opens up on how she’d like Outlander to end. She describes a bittersweet Outlander ending that is similar to tragedies like Romeo and Juliet.

“I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together, or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off,” Balfe told Digital Spy. “I don’t think one can survive without the other and I don’t think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point, someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!

Sinéad O’Connor has lent her voice to the opening credits of Outlander Season 7 of the Starz hit series Outlander. She sings the show’s theme, “The Skye Boat Song,” which features a new performer and arrangement each season.

The recent Outlander Season 7’s unique opening theme song by Sinead O'Connor, gives viewers an idea of what to expect in the upcoming season. Fans have already started talking about Outlander Season 7 and have found some clues in the credits that reveal what might happen. One particular moment shows Brianna and Roger's son Jeremiah receiving a gift to keep safe in his pocket, which suggests that the family may be time-traveling back to their own time. Another moment shows Lord John Grey giving Jamie his sapphire, indicating that Brianna might be traveling to the future. Fans are also discussing the meaning behind the initials "FR" carved into a tree, wondering if it's someone lost trying to find Fraser's Ridge or someone returning home.

One fan wrote: "Roger I believe tucking a [gem] stone in Jemmy’s pocket in preparation for a trip to a time where they may meet Mickey Mouse."

Pointing out the carve into the tree another fan wrote: "Tree with 'FR' mark... Could it be someone somewhat lost, trying to find Fraser's Ridge and finally getting there? Or just someone coming back home and happy to see this?"

All the previous seasons of Outlander are available on the STARZ app, Hulu, and Amazon prime. Outlander Season 7 will air on STARZ and the STARZ app. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for latest updates on the Starz series.