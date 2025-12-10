Union Ultimatum Threatens Future of Franco-German Jet Project

Germany's influential IG Metall union is ramping up pressure on the Franco-German fighter jet initiative, threatening to withdraw cooperation if Dassault Aviation continues its involvement. This development exacerbates existing industrial tensions between Germany and France concerning the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a massive $116 billion project.

Deputy chief of IG Metall, Juergen Kerner, voiced his concerns in a letter to high-ranking German officials, criticizing Dassault's leadership approach. The union, representing over two million members, remains steadfast in its support for Franco-German collaboration but accuses Dassault of undermining the partnership.

The situation unfolds against a backdrop of upcoming ministerial talks and high-level discussions, with key stakeholders, including Airbus and EU leaders, exploring potential resolutions amid leadership disputes. A firm decision on the project's trajectory is anticipated before year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)