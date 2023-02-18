Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:31 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
UNICEF India on Saturday named Hindi film star Ayushmann Khurrana as a National Ambassador.

The 38-year-old actor had earlier served as UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

As a National Ambassador, Khurrana will support UNICEF in ensuring rights of every child ''to survive, thrive, be protected as well as promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them'', a press release stated.

The actor said he is honoured to take his advocacy for children's rights further with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador.

''I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality.

''In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children's rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most,'' the actor said in a statement.

Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said Khurrana's work as a Celebrity Advocate had helped them amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children.

''He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenging harmful social norms and gender stereotypes. And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion.

''We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality– and towards a better future for every child,'' McCaffrey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

