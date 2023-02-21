Left Menu

Character actor and dancer Bela Bose dies at 79

Character actor and dancer Bela Bose, a familiar face in films such as Jai Santoshi Maa, Bandini and Professor, has died, her spokesperson said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:02 IST
Character actor and dancer Bela Bose dies at 79
  • Country:
  • India

Character actor and dancer Bela Bose, a familiar face in films such as ''Jai Santoshi Maa'', ''Bandini'' and ''Professor'', has died, her spokesperson said. She was 79.

Bose passed away after a cardiac arrest at MGM hospital in Vashi on Monday, her spokesperson said.

Her last rites were performed on Tuesday morning in the presence of family and close friends.

Bose, a trained Manipuri dancer, state level swimmer and skilled painter, started her film career with Raj Kapoor's 1959 movie ''Main Nashe Mein Hoon'' and went on to act in more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian movies.

Bose appeared in dance numbers and in supporting roles in a range of films through the years. These included ''Chitralekha'', ''Anita'', ''Shikar'' and ''Sau Din Saas Ke''.

She was married to actor and filmmaker Asis Kumar and is survived by her son and daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023