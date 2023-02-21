Black Clover Chapter 352 predictions, release date and time

Black Clover is focusing on the manga's concluding arc. The next chapter of the Japanese manga, Chapter 352, will show Yosuga helping Asta figure out how the Dragon is deflecting all of their magic. Fans are eager to return to the present after the tremendously well-received flashback of Mushogatake Yosuga and Ryudo Ryuya's love in the previous issue.

The last clash with the Paladins will be the focus of Black Clover Chapter 352. Additionally, the decisive battle is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. Also, Black Clover Chapter 352 may show Asta's ongoing battle with the five-headed dragon.

The release of Black Clover chapter 352 is scheduled for Sunday, February 26, 2023, across several nations. Normally, the translated chapters are made available during the day. On February 27 at 12 AM JST, readers in Australia and Japan will be able to access the chapter. Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites offer free online access to manga chapters for readers. Here is a list of Black Clover Chapter 352 release dates and times for various regions of the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, February 26)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, February 26)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, February 26)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, February 26)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, February 26)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, February 26)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, February 27)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, February 27)

Black Clover Chapter 352 has no confirmed spoilers as of yet. Black Clover chapter 352, however, will surely begin by focusing on the Ryuzen Seven's return to the fight after reading the previous issue. Yosuga's final remarks about turning Asta into a man further imply this. They also suggest that the Ryuzen Seven will act as Asta's backup performers.

The group of fighters will then likely separate in Black Clover Chapter 352. They will all adopt dragon heads to sever them all at once and end the beast. This will probably fail, though, for whatever reason, which will prepare Hino Country for the Black Bulls' much-anticipated arrival.

Source: SKAnime

