My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21: Deku's ultimate showdown against Lady Nagant with power of all quirks

As My Hero Academia Season 6 draws to a close, viewers can anticipate an intense confrontation between the Heroes and the villains in the forthcoming Episode 21. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 is scheduled to air on February 25, 2023.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 preview

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 is, titled "The Lovely Lady Nagant." It will continue the narrative from the previous chapter, where Deku, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist fought against the escapees while All Might lent a hand. However, their efforts were disrupted by the sudden appearance of Lady Nagant, a once-heroic figure who has now become a villain and is working for All For One to capture Midoriya.

In the preview for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21, it is revealed that the intense battle between Deku and Lady Nagant will continue. In the previous episode, Lady Nagant's feelings of hopelessness and frustration towards justice were transformed into bullets that flew through the air, aided by her new Quirk "Air Walk," which was provided by All For One.

To combat Lady Nagant's extensive abilities, Deku may need to utilize all of the Quirks possessed by the former One For All users. With the assistance of all the previous One For All users, Deku has a better chance of realizing his full potential more quickly.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 release details

My Hero Academia S6 E21 will be released on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, February 25, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, February 25, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, February 25, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, February 25, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, February 25, 2023)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20 recap

In My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20, titled "Hired Gun," Deku saves a tall mutant woman who is mistaken for a villain by panicked citizens. He then remembers his conversation with the former One For All users, who initially disagreed with his idealistic views but ultimately agree to support him.

Meanwhile, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist discuss All For One's plans to take over Shigaraki's body and pursue Deku. As Deku's GPS malfunctions, Lady Nagant, a former Public Safety Commission Pro Hero, attack him from afar with her Quirk Rifle. Lady Nagant, who is working for All For One and has been given a second Quirk, Air Walk, is accompanied by Overhaul, who she rescued from Tartarus.

