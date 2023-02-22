Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 381: Expect multiple story angles to be explored

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-02-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 13:31 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 381: Expect multiple story angles to be explored
My Hero Academia Chapter 381 will be released on Monday, February 26, 2023 Image Credit: My Hero Academia Season 6 / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 381 is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store. As the manga reaches its final arc, writer and illustrator Kōhei Horikoshi is creating a captivating plotline. Recent chapters have seen the return of Tomura Shigaraki and the surprising alignment of former villains. The heroes are in trouble, and they need to prove themselves to the world.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 380, Izuku's battle with Shigaraki drew the world's attention and showed what a true hero can do. But the public still doubts heroes, and the heroes need a win. Luckily, some unexpected students may help turn the tide and win the public's support. These students put their lives on the line to protect U.A. High School, and their change of heart is being documented for the world to see.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 381 haven't been released yet, but based on the previous plotline, fans can expect the impact of the Shiketsu students' arrival on the battlefield. Camie, Shishikura, and Inasa have already arrived at the Gunga Mountain battlefield, and other students may be helping out on other battlefields.

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 may also focus on the battle between Endeavor and Dabi, or Inasa and the other Shiketsu students versus All For One. It's also possible that students from other Hero Course high schools, such as Ketsubutsu Academy, could join the fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 will be released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Fans worldwide can read the translated version on the official websites of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. The release schedule for different time zones and regions are as follows.

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am on February 26

Central Standard Time: 10 am on February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on February 26

British Summer Time: 4 pm on February 26

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm on February 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on February 26

Philippine Time: 11 pm on February 26

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am on February 27

As more spoilers become available, you can keep track of the latest developments on Devdiscourse.

Also Read: Blue Lock Episode 20 preview: Isagi's Team Vs Itoshi's Team with New Dynamics & Bachira's Monster Hunt

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
4
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023