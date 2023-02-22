My Hero Academia Chapter 381: Expect multiple story angles to be explored

My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 381 is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store. As the manga reaches its final arc, writer and illustrator Kōhei Horikoshi is creating a captivating plotline. Recent chapters have seen the return of Tomura Shigaraki and the surprising alignment of former villains. The heroes are in trouble, and they need to prove themselves to the world.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 380, Izuku's battle with Shigaraki drew the world's attention and showed what a true hero can do. But the public still doubts heroes, and the heroes need a win. Luckily, some unexpected students may help turn the tide and win the public's support. These students put their lives on the line to protect U.A. High School, and their change of heart is being documented for the world to see.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 381 haven't been released yet, but based on the previous plotline, fans can expect the impact of the Shiketsu students' arrival on the battlefield. Camie, Shishikura, and Inasa have already arrived at the Gunga Mountain battlefield, and other students may be helping out on other battlefields.

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 may also focus on the battle between Endeavor and Dabi, or Inasa and the other Shiketsu students versus All For One. It's also possible that students from other Hero Course high schools, such as Ketsubutsu Academy, could join the fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 will be released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Fans worldwide can read the translated version on the official websites of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. The release schedule for different time zones and regions are as follows.

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am on February 26

Central Standard Time: 10 am on February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on February 26

British Summer Time: 4 pm on February 26

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm on February 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on February 26

Philippine Time: 11 pm on February 26

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am on February 27

