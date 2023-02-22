Blue Lock Episode 20 preview: Isagi's Team Vs Itoshi's Team with New Dynamics & Bachira's Monster Hunt

Muneyuki Kaneshiro's manga series, Blue Lock, illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, has become incredibly popular and garnered predominantly favorable feedback. The show made its debut on TV Asahi's NUM Animation block on October 9, 2022. The upcoming episode, Episode 20, is scheduled to be broadcast on February 26, 2023.

Blue Lock Episode 20 preview

The latest episode preview of Blue Lock reveals exciting plot details. In Blue Lock Episode 20, Isagi's team might go up against Itoshi's team, with the recent addition of Chigiri making for an interesting dynamic. Fans can expect to see Isagi, Nagi, and Barou play alongside Chigiri. Moreover, Isagi has undergone significant changes since his last encounter with Itoshi, resulting in potentially more intense competition.

Another plot point that could feature in Blue Lock Episode 20 is Bachira's hunt for the Monster from his vision. While he initially believed Isagi had the Monster, Bachira now suspects that Itoshi may possess it as well. This could potentially shift the focus of the episode toward Bachira and his search.

Blue Lock Episode 19 recap

"Blue Lock" Episode 19, titled "Dancing Boy," sees Isagi's team selecting Chigiri to join them as they progress to the fourth stage. The episode delves into Bachira's backstory, revealing how he started to visualize the Monster. Bachira's desire to go beyond his limits enabled him to visualize plays that were more challenging than usual, leading to his conception of the Monster.

Despite visualizing the Monster for years, Bachira was unable to find a teammate who could match up to it. However, upon joining Blue Lock and meeting Isagi, he realized that he had finally found his Monster and wanted to continue playing with him. As the episode progresses, Isagi challenges Itoshi's team to a fourth-stage match.

Blue Lock Episode 20 release detail

Blue Lock Episode 20 will be released on February 20, 2023. You can watch it on various platforms, including Crunchyroll, Ani-One YouTube channel, iQIYI, bilibili, Netflix, and Animax Asia. The exact release time may vary depending on your location.

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM PST

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM MST

Central Time: 1:00 PM CST

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM EST

British Time: 8:00 PM GMT

European Time: 9:00 PM CEST

Indian Time: 12:30 AM IST (Sunday)

We will update this page with any new information about the animanga Blue Lock. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese anime series by following Devdiscourse.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21: Deku's ultimate showdown against Lady Nagant with power of all quirks