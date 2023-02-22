Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 20: Aftermath of Ocho's infiltration and revelation about Iruma

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (known as Mairimashita! Iruma-kun in Japanese) is an anime series directed by Makoto Moriwaki, based on the manga of the same name written by Osamu Nishi. The show has been running successfully alongside the manga and has already aired for two seasons. Now, the highly anticipated Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 is preparing to air its next episode, Episode 20.

Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 20 will be released on February 25, 2023, 2023. You can follow Crunchyroll to stream the series. The anime is also available on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel.

Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 20 is titled “Bad Company” / "Heartfelt Cooking Class". Based on the events of Episode 19, it's possible that Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 20 could focus on the aftermath of Ocho's infiltration and the revelation that Iruma is human. Kiriwo's plans to consume Iruma could be a major plot point, and the ominous mention of "Discipline" by the teachers in the previous episode could also come into play. It's possible that the episode could also explore the growing romantic tension between Kalego and Momonoki, as well as the dynamics between the various demon factions in the show.

Episode 19 shows the Babyls teachers going out for drinks to celebrate, with Balam forcing Kalego to join. At the party, Robin seated Momonoki next to Kalego, whom she has a crush on since he mentored her as a trainee. During the gathering, the teachers all agreed that Iruma is the most impressive student, and Robin shared his opinion that students are like family. However, the teachers ominously disagreed, stating that students are a treasure that they must protect. Anyone who threatens that treasure will receive "Discipline."

A flashback to the end of the festival revealed that Ocho was an infiltrator from the Second Faith, a cult that worships the number 2. Ocho manipulated Orobas into believing that his curse of always coming in second place was an omen. On Kalego's orders, Robin found and shot Ocho non-fatally as a warning to the cult. Ocho reports to his master, Baal, about all he learned about the Misfit Class, including Iruma, who he snuck a recording bug on. They discovered through the recording device that Iruma is a human, and Kiriwo, now Baal's subordinate salivates with joy at this revelation. He plans to plunge Iruma into ultimate despair by eating him. Baal confirms the demon world will soon become very interesting. Meanwhile, Kalego and Balam leave it up to the unfortunate Robin to get the drunken teachers home safely.

