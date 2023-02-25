Now You See Me 3: Updates on heist-thriller movie series

Fans have eagerly anticipated the release of the third installment in the heist-thriller movie series, Now You See Me, and their wait is finally coming to an end. Now You See Me 3 is currently in pre-production.

When the first two films were released in 2013, they generated a great deal of excitement and buzz. With an engaging screenplay and an all-star cast that included Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, the films' unique blend of magic and chaos captivated audiences worldwide, resulting in a staggering box office gross of over $350 million.

Although there have been some exciting updates on the progress of Now You See Me 3, it remains uncertain when it will finally hit theaters. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful that it will be released soon. In September 2022, Nathan Kahane, the president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, reassured fans that the wait for the highly anticipated film is nearly over, as reported by Variety. Nathan Kahane said, "For everyone we've kept in suspense, the wait is almost over."

Prior to the announcement of the third installment, there were rumors that Now You See Me 3 would have a different tone than its predecessors. However, details about the plot have been kept under tight wraps to prevent fan speculation. According to Variety, the film is set to introduce a "new generation of characters."

There have been rumors circulating that Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his role as Sherlock, may be joining the cast of Now You See Me 3. The film will center around a new type of heist, which will require fresh faces. Many loyal fans speculate that Cumberbatch will play the role of either a villain or a cop in the movie.

Returning to the third installment are Lizzy Caplan as Lula May and Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes Shrike. Other stars who may reprise their roles in Now You See Me 3 include Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, Michael Caine as Arthur Tressler, and Woody Harrelson as Chase McKinney.

Initially, Jon M. Chu was set to direct Now You See Me 3 after his success with Now You See Me 2. However, he has since moved on from the franchise, and directing duties have been handed over to Ruben Fleischer, who is known for his work on a variety of projects such as the Tom Holland action film "Uncharted," the Marvel movie "Venom," and the horror classic "Zombieland."

To put it simply, Ruben Fleischer is a fitting choice to direct Now You See Me 3, having already worked with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson in the past. In an official statement reported by Variety, Fleischer expressed his excitement to work with the talented cast of the franchise, promising a thrilling heist movie with plenty of unexpected turns. We can't wait to see the magic he has in store.

Initially, Eric Warren Singer, the screenwriter of "American Hustle" and "Top Gun: Maverick," was slated to write Now You See Me 3. However, a new screenwriter, Seth Grahame-Smith, known for works such as "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and "The Lego Batman Movie," has taken over the latest draft. Fleisher praised Grahame-Smith's work, stating that he was able to bring a fresh perspective to the story and introduce new and exciting characters.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Now You See Me 3. However, we will continue to monitor the film's production and keep you updated on any new developments.

