Left Menu

Amit Trivedi, Harshdeeep Kaur to perform at India Folk Project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:01 IST
Amit Trivedi, Harshdeeep Kaur to perform at India Folk Project

Popular music composer-vocalist Amit Trivedi and Sufi singer Harshdeeep Kaur are set to perform at the upcoming musical evening 'India Folk Project', set to take place on March 4 and 5 in Gurugram.

The event is being organised at the Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram.

Trivedi, known for creating music for films such as ''Dev D'', ''Lootera'', ''Kai PoChe! '' and ''Manmarziyaan'', said he is looking forward to the performance.

''It's always magical to perform in the crowd of Gurugram; the vibrancy is contagious. We can't deny the power of good folk music that we all have been vibing on since childhood. It unites us all together and keeps us connected to our motherland. It will be my absolute pleasure to make you experience a fragment of this Folkverse with a modern twist,'' Trivedi said in a statement.

Kaur, popular for her Punjabi folk songs, added: ''My love for this city is never-ending, and I can perform in Gurugram forever and ever.'' Other artists performing at the event are Mame Khan, Taufiq Qureshi, Faridkot and Amar Jalal and celebrated folk band Kabir Cafe.

With an aim to rekindle the ancient and overlooked cultural handicraft artistries, India Folk Project will also have an exhibition and a cultural master class on puppetry, pottery, Kashmiri art, tokri making, lac bangles, etc, by gifted artists from around the country.

Tickets for the event can be booked on PayTM Insider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023