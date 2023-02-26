Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' wins IFPI 2022 Global Album Award

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny took the 2022 IFPI Global Album Award for "Un Verano Sin Ti" on Friday, becoming the first Latin American artist to win a Global Chart Award from the recorded music industry representative body. The all-Spanish, 23-track "Un Verano Sin Ti" was released in May to critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200 album chart for 13 weeks. It was the first Spanish-language record to be nominated for the coveted album of the year prize at this month's Grammy Awards. It won the award for best música urbana album.

Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter. The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.

'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting

Producers of the Western movie "Rust" on Friday said they had agreed to pay a $100,000 civil fine for "serious" workplace safety breaches prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set in 2021. New Mexico's worker safety bureau last year levied its maximum possible fine against Rust Movie Productions (RMP) for what it called the firm's "plain indifference" to hazards from weapons mishandling and accidental firearms discharges on set.

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

"On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

New 'Lord of the Rings' films in the works at Warner Bros

The Warner Bros movie studio is developing new installments in the blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" franchises based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, company executives announced on Thursday. Warner Bros, owned by Warner Bros Discovery, said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises, a unit of Embracer Group AB.

Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' streaming rights

The rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children, is the subject of a new lawsuit where Warner Bros Discovery Inc is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Paramount Global. In a complaint filed on Friday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Warner said it paid Paramount and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone more than $500 million in 2019 for the exclusive right to stream 333 episodes domestically on HBO Max, including the forthcoming seasons 24 to 26.

Slovak film director Jakubisko dies

Slovak film director Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best director of the 20th century in his country and dubbed the "Fellini of the East", has died at the age of 84, Slovak public broadcaster RTVS said on Saturday. Jakubisko died in Prague, where he lived, his daughter told RTVS.

Ukraine 'Art Weapon' show draws crowds in Berlin

In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats. In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch served by women with blue and yellow ribbons weaved into their hair.

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on L.A. rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan who came to epitomize a culture of pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men that ignited the #MeToo movement, was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison for the 2013 rape of an actress in Los Angeles. The sentence, to run consecutively to the 23-year prison term that Weinstein, 70, already is serving for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York, made it all the more likely the Oscar-winning ex-producer will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

