Freeridge Season 2: Renewal status after its promising performance

Freeridge, the spinoff series of the popular show On My Block, has been making waves on Netflix since its release in early 2023. The series follows a group of friends who find themselves plagued by a deadly curse, and their attempts to break it while navigating high school drama and sibling rivalries.

As with any successful show, fans are already clamoring for a second season. However, it's unclear whether there will be Freeridge Season 2.

Early statistics for the show have been mixed, with some sources reporting strong viewership numbers while others suggest a decline in interest over time. It's difficult to say whether these numbers are enough to secure Freeridge Season 2, especially given Netflix's reputation for canceling shows that don't meet certain performance metrics.

Despite this uncertainty, the show's creators remain optimistic about the future of Freeridge. Co-creator Jeremy Haft spoke to TVLine about the potential for a second season, saying that there are "tons of stories to tell" in the world of Freeridge and that he and his fellow creators are hopeful that they will be able to continue the story.

“The world of Freeridge is very rich and vibrant, and there are tons of stories to tell. We’ve always had a tiny grain of hope — [co-creator] Lauren Iungerich, [executive producer] Jamie Dooner, Eddie [Gonzalez] and myself — always had a hope that we’d continue the stories of Freeridge. Luckily, and with great gratitude, we say thank you to Netflix for allowing us to continue telling those stories. More to come.”

The show has struck a chord with viewers, particularly young adults who enjoy the blend of dark comedy and coming-of-age drama that Freeridge offers. The show's focus on female characters and relationships has also been praised, with many viewers appreciating the representation of strong, complex women on screen.

If Freeridge does get renewed for Season 2, fans can likely expect more of the same mix of humor, drama, and supernatural elements that made the first season so successful. Whether the curse will be broken or the characters will face new challenges remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the world of Freeridge is a vibrant one that has the potential to tell many more stories in the future.

In the meantime, fans of the show can continue to enjoy the first season on Netflix and speculate about what might happen next. Whether Freeridge Season 2 happens or not, it's clear that the show has made an impact on the streaming landscape and has cemented its place as one of the first major comedy releases of 2023.

