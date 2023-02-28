Black Clover Chapter 353: Will Black Bulls reunite with Asta or Unleash Asta's new weapon?

Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 353 will release on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in multiple countries. The 14th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will publish the new chapter. Typically, the translated chapters are available during the day, and readers in Australia and Japan can access the chapter on March 6 at 12 AM JST. Manga enthusiasts can read the chapter for free online using the Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. The following is a schedule of release dates and times for Black Clover Chapter 353 in different regions around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, March 5)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, March 5)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, March 5)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, March 5)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, March 5)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, March 5)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, March 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, March 6)

Black Clover Chapter 353 spoilers

Currently, there are no confirmed spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 353, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any information they can get. The previous issue saw Asta's triumph over the five-headed dragon, leaving the direction of the story open to several possibilities.

One potential direction for the story is for the Black Bulls to appear in Hino Country and reunite with Asta. This could be a way to conclude the Yami clan massacre storyline and jumpstart the series' conclusion. With Yami Ichika, Yami Sukehiro, and Ryudo Ryuya involved, it would be an excellent opportunity to tie up this loose thread.

Alternatively, Black Clover Chapter 353 could delve deeper into the Hino Country subarc, revealing more about Asta's training. This could be done by introducing a sacred Hino Country sword that Ryuya deems Asta worthy of. Not only would this be exciting for fans, but it would also continue Asta's narrative progression with the number five.

Overall, there are many possibilities for the story to take following Asta's victory over the five-headed dragon, making it an exciting time for Black Clover fans. Although there are no confirmed spoilers for Chapter 353 at the moment, these potential directions leave plenty of room for anticipation and speculation.

Black Clover Chapter 352 recap

At the start of Black Clover Chapter 352, Ryudo Ryuya used his Tengentsu in tandem with one of Tenmanyashiki Fujio's spells to coordinate Asta and the Ryuzen Seven. With each member of the Ryuzen Seven imbued with new energy, Ryuya tasked them with decapitating the dragon's heads on Asta's behalf.

The Ryuzen Seven lined up the heads in perfect order, each member taking their assignment. However, Hanegatsuji Jozo's injuries proved too severe for him to complete his task. Yami Ichika appeared and stepped in, despite being severely wounded, to finish the job for him.

In a surprising turn of events, Ichika shouted out to Asta and showed her newfound belief in him. Asta proceeded to slice off all five of the dragon's heads at once, successfully killing it and saving Hino Country.

As of now, there are no confirmed spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 353. However, when any information becomes available, we will update this post. For the latest updates on the new manga series, check out Devdiscourse.

