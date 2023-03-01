Lookism Chapter 438: New team, intense fights, and surprising developments

Lookism, a South Korean manhwa (comic), has gained a significant global following thanks to its compelling plot. The story revolves around Park Hyung Seok, a high school student who can transform between two bodies - one overweight and unappealing, and the other fit and attractive. With over 400 chapters already published, Lookism is now preparing to release its next installment, which features Chapter 438.

Lookism Chapter 438 is scheduled to release on Thursday, March 02, 2023, with English translations available for fans to read on Webtoon. English-subtitled episodes are expected to be uploaded shortly after the official release, though the specific timing may vary depending on the region. Interested readers are advised to confirm the timing of the release in their respective areas.

Eastern Standard Time: March 02 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: March 02 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: March 02 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: March 02 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: March 02 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: March 02 at 12:00 PM

The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 438 are out. In the previous chapter, Jinhan told Jichang that he wants his position because he wasn't good at studying or pursuing his passion. Lookism Chapter 438 spoilers suggest Eugene discovering that Daniel Park has formed his team and thinks that Jay Hong is even more impressive than Vasco, Zack Lee, and Hudson Ahn. However, Jay is not popular because of what people have said about him.

In Lookism Chapter 438 readers can also see, Hudson Ahn and Kwak Jibum fight each other. Hudson Ahn had been practicing hard at the gym to avoid losing again after his defeat to Eli and Ansan. Daniel tries to learn more about Jinyoung from Jichang, but unexpected events occur.

