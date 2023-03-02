Left Menu

Frozen 3: What fans can expect from the plotline

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:44 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen 2
  • Country:
  • United States

The Walt Disney Company has announced the development of a new installment for the Frozen franchise - Frozen 3. This confirmation comes more than three years after the release of Frozen 2, which became the highest-grossing animated movie ever. Along with Frozen 3, Disney also confirmed the development of sequels for Toy Story and Zootopia.

Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of Frozen 3. The previous movie saw Elsa finally realize her full potential as the fifth spirit, while her sister Anna became the Queen of Arendelle. Fans are curious to see how Anna will handle her new role and what kind of queen she will be.

Although the plot of Frozen 3 is being kept under wraps, rumors suggest that it will involve Elsa discovering more supernatural powers and resolving the identity of a mysterious voice. Fans are also speculating that Elsa may have a new love interest in Honeymaren.

Frozen 2 focused on character development and introduced the Northuldra tribe, leaving some unanswered questions that may be addressed in Frozen 3. The new movie may also bring back the villain Prince Hans and explore the lives of Anna or Elsa's children.

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Disney, previously hinted at the development of Frozen 3. According to Lee, the new movie will have a great plot and portray the characters with humor, as it will be the last installment of the franchise.

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the Frozen franchise, confirmed that he will be reprising his role in Frozen 3, and it is expected that Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff will also be returning to voice their respective characters.

There is no official release date for Frozen 3 yet, but fans are excited to see what the new movie will bring.

