Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

A loud explosion heard in the Mezzah area of Damascus on Monday was part of military exercises, as reported by Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV. Earlier reports from state media mistook the noise for a potential threat in the capital before clarifying the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A startling explosion reverberated near the Mezzah area of Damascus, alarming residents on Monday morning.

The deafening noise initially raised concerns of a security threat, as reported by Syrian state media, stirring anxiety across the capital.

However, the tension was later alleviated when Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV clarified that the explosion was a result of military exercises, reassuring the public that there was no cause for concern.

