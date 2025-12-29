Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

A startling explosion reverberated near the Mezzah area of Damascus, alarming residents on Monday morning.

The deafening noise initially raised concerns of a security threat, as reported by Syrian state media, stirring anxiety across the capital.

However, the tension was later alleviated when Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV clarified that the explosion was a result of military exercises, reassuring the public that there was no cause for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)