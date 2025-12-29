Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir
A loud explosion heard in the Mezzah area of Damascus on Monday was part of military exercises, as reported by Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV. Earlier reports from state media mistook the noise for a potential threat in the capital before clarifying the source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:47 IST
A startling explosion reverberated near the Mezzah area of Damascus, alarming residents on Monday morning.
The deafening noise initially raised concerns of a security threat, as reported by Syrian state media, stirring anxiety across the capital.
However, the tension was later alleviated when Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV clarified that the explosion was a result of military exercises, reassuring the public that there was no cause for concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)