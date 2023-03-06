Left Menu

Docuseries on paedophile Gary Glitter is in works

Gary Glitter (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix is currently working on a documentary series about the global hunt for disgraced pop star and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter. Following reports that emerged this weekend, the streamer has now confirmed its series on Paul Francis Gadd, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as one of the leading stars of the glam rock scene under the stage name Gary Glitter, but in 2006 was convicted of child sexual abuse, and a series of sexual offences -- including attempted rape -- in 2015, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The three-part series will cover Glitter's life story and later conviction. Sam Hobkinson has come on board to helm the docuseries. It will also feature conversations with victims of Glitter.

Glitter was released from a UK prison after serving half of his term for sexual abuse last month. Glitter rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as a glam rock artist with hits including 'Do You Wanna Touch Me' and 'I Love You Love Me Love.' His career effectively ended in 1999, when he was sentenced to four months in prison for collecting 4,000 photos of child sexual assault after pleading guilty. As per Variety, he was convicted of sexually abusing two minor girls in Vietnam in 2006 and sentenced to three years in prison, of which he served two and a half. (ANI)

