LEELAEMPOWERSHER - A MONTH LONG CELEBRATION OF EMPOWERING WOMEN AT THE LEELA AND BEYOND

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, on the occasion of International Women's Day, has launched a month-long campaign to celebrate the empowerment of women within the organization and through its partnerships that support women in the communities in which they operate.

As a brand that supports and promotes a culture of gender diversity and inclusion, The Leela has been on a continuous journey to #EmbraceEquity by endowing equal opportunities for its women associates across all levels and departments. Each woman at The Leela is special and is empowered to be the best version of herself. The #IAmLeela campaign showcases their remarkable journey with a spotlight on their achievements nurtured by the brand.

Last year the brand introduced 'Shefs at The Leela', a unique and innovative concept to celebrate women chefs, curated in partnership with Dean With Us. Shefs at The Leela was conceived as a platform to promote equity in the kitchens. It provides an opportunity for talented women chefs who have carved a niche for themselves to share their journey and showcase their talent through curated dinners, panel discussions, and special masterclasses to inspire young and budding women chefs. The first edition was held at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, followed by The Leela Ambience Gurugram. And now as a perfect run-up to Women's Day, the brand is hosting its third edition with a 3-day long extravaganza at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. (Watch reference video here) Speaking on this, Anjali Mehra, Chief Brand Officer and Senior Vice President Marketing, The Leela Palaces, Hotelsand Resorts said, ''True to the Leela brand, we strive to not only be the epitome of true Indian luxury but also to remain socially conscious in everything that we do by actively contributing towards the overall development of the community. We are committed to embracing equity by providing equal opportunity for all, not just in thoughts, words and spirit but with tangible and concrete efforts within our organization and outside.'' Additionally, the brand has built strategic partnerships with women-centric associations to empower them beyond its own fraternity. As part of its commitment to the community and social impact, The Leela has partnered with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) to sponsor 11 Bal Mitra Gram™ (BMG™) or Child Friendly Villages. This has empowered girls in rural India and paved the way for a brighter future for them. (Watch reference video here) The brand has also entered into a partnership with Jodhpur Mahila Griha Udhyog to source bags that are used across its hotels. The wellness teas placed in its hotel guest rooms are manufactured by Jalinga Tea Estate which has a women workforce of more than 80%. The brand also supports Delhi Foundation of Deaf Women by promoting the handicrafts/jewellery items at internal events.

These are just some of the many initiatives taken by The Leela to support women both within and outside the company. This month-long celebration #LeelaEmpowersHer is a testament to the brand's commitment towards #EmbraceEquity with meaningful action. The Leela aims to continue to create platforms that inspire, encourage and nurture diversity not only at its hotels, but in the industry and the communities.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India.

