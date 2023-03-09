Left Menu

Filmfare Awards Bangla: Abhijaan, Aparajito in race for best movie crown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 17:58 IST
Filmfare Awards Bangla: Abhijaan, Aparajito in race for best movie crown

Seven Bengali films including 'Abhijaan', 'Aparajito', 'Ballabhpurer Roopkatha' and 'Projapoti' were nominated for the Best Film category in the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla.

The other three films are 'Boudi Canteen', 'Dostojee' and 'Karna Subarner Guptodhan', the organisers said in a statement.

The glittering award ceremony will be held on Friday.

Anik Dutta (Aparajito), Anirban Bhattacharya (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha), Abhijit Sen (Projapati), Dhrubo Banerjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhan), Parambrata Chatterjee (Abhijaan and Boudi Canteen), Prasun Chatterjee (Dostojee) are among contenders for the best director award. For the Best Actor Male, Abir Chatterjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhan), Dev (Kacher Manush), Indraneil Sengupta (Hatyapuri), Jisshu Sengupta (Abhijaan), Mithun Chakraborty (Projapoti) and Prosenjit Chatterjee (Aay Khuku Aay) will vie for the honour.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Abhijaan), who had died in November 2020, is also in the list of Best Actor Male contenders for his portrayal of his own life story in 'Abhijaan' which was shot before his death.

Ditipriya Roy (Aay Khuku Aay), Gargee Roy Chowdhury (Mahananda), Subhashree Ganguly (Boudi Canteen) and Swastika Mukherjee (Shrimati) are in the race for the crown of Best Actor (Female).

The other categories include Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best playback singer male/female, best original story, best screenplay, best dialogue, best background score among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023