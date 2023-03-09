Filmfare Awards Bangla: Abhijaan, Aparajito in race for best movie crown

Seven Bengali films including 'Abhijaan', 'Aparajito', 'Ballabhpurer Roopkatha' and 'Projapoti' were nominated for the Best Film category in the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla.

The other three films are 'Boudi Canteen', 'Dostojee' and 'Karna Subarner Guptodhan', the organisers said in a statement.

The glittering award ceremony will be held on Friday.

Anik Dutta (Aparajito), Anirban Bhattacharya (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha), Abhijit Sen (Projapati), Dhrubo Banerjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhan), Parambrata Chatterjee (Abhijaan and Boudi Canteen), Prasun Chatterjee (Dostojee) are among contenders for the best director award. For the Best Actor Male, Abir Chatterjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhan), Dev (Kacher Manush), Indraneil Sengupta (Hatyapuri), Jisshu Sengupta (Abhijaan), Mithun Chakraborty (Projapoti) and Prosenjit Chatterjee (Aay Khuku Aay) will vie for the honour.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Abhijaan), who had died in November 2020, is also in the list of Best Actor Male contenders for his portrayal of his own life story in 'Abhijaan' which was shot before his death.

Ditipriya Roy (Aay Khuku Aay), Gargee Roy Chowdhury (Mahananda), Subhashree Ganguly (Boudi Canteen) and Swastika Mukherjee (Shrimati) are in the race for the crown of Best Actor (Female).

The other categories include Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best playback singer male/female, best original story, best screenplay, best dialogue, best background score among others.

