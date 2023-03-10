Left Menu

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti team up with Ankur Tewari to launch Tiger Baby Records

According to a press release issued by the company, the vision is to create albums, EPs and singles, to music-driven documentaries, podcasts and live events, and work with an array of artists to create fresh and bespoke musical projects.We are excited to be delving into the audio world with Tiger Baby Records.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:30 IST
Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production company Tiger Baby has joined hands with musician Ankur Tewari to launch their audio label Tiger Baby Records.

The label aims to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally. According to a press release issued by the company, the vision is to create albums, EPs and singles, to music-driven documentaries, podcasts and live events, and work with an array of artists to create fresh and bespoke musical projects.

"We are excited to be delving into the audio world with Tiger Baby Records. The world of music represents an exciting opportunity and partnering with Ankur was an obvious and natural decision. We hope to continue to empower newer voices and create sounds that break the clutter, and our roster of releases will reflect that," Akhtar and Kagti said in a joint statement.

Tewari, who has worked with Tiger Baby as a music supervisor on movie ''Gully Boy'', series ''Made in Heaven'' and yet-to-be released ''Archies'', said he hopes to give a platform and nurture home grown talent. "At Tiger Baby Records, we want to nurture homegrown talent and provide a platform for them to tell their stories, " he said.

In 2023, Tiger Baby Records' plans to release four EPs focused on children's music, with Tewari's 'Aaja Nindiya' being the first. 'Aaja Nindiya' will be released on March 24, 2023 on all streaming platforms, with the first single – the title track – releasing on March 17. The label will release the six-track EP in collaboration with Platoon Music – an Apple-owned artist services, A&R (Artists and repertoire), and music distribution company.

