The Boys Season 4: Showrunner Eric Kripke shares exciting filming updates

Fans of the popular series The Boys are eagerly anticipating any news regarding Season 4. The enthusiasm of Prime Video's The Boys fandom is evident, as they eagerly await any new content that may be released.

A few months back showrunner Eric Kripke announced the finale of The Boys Season 4 on social media, sharing a picture of the script for the final episode, titled "Assassination Run." The episode will be written by Jessica Chou and David Reed, with Kripke directing.

And now Kripke has given fans a sneak peek into The Boys Season 4 by sharing a picture of a can of mystery meat produced by Vought Fresh Farms, which resembles Spam but looks even more disturbing. The contents of the 15-ounce can are being kept secret, much like the whereabouts of the elusive Black Noir. Despite its unsettling appearance, the can bears the label of "America's Favorite For Over 40 Years," indicating its popularity in households across the country.

Set photos for The Boys season 4 have revealed the return of familiar characters, as well as some intense and gory scenes involving A-Train.

Production for the season is expected to wrap up in March 2023, and the latest update confirms that the show is right on schedule.

The Boys season 3 ended with a worrying hint that Ryan, Homelander's son, might follow in his villainous father's footsteps. In The Boys Season 4, Ryan's role is set to expand, with Cameron Crovetti joining the cast as a series regular. There are also some exciting new additions to the ensemble, such as Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys Season 4 will also be a reunion for Kripke, who previously created Supernatural. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict, both of whom recurred on Supernatural, will appear in season 4 of The Boys. Rosemarie DeWitt has also been cast in the role of Hughie's mother. As of now, there is no exact premiere date for the upcoming episodes.

