Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit dies at 90

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:59 IST
Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit dies at 90
Madhuri Dixit with her mom (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindi film star Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit died here on Sunday. She was 90.

The Bollywood actor shared the news in a statement issued to the media.

''Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones,'' the statement, signed by the actor and her husband Shriram Nene, read.

Snehalata Dikshit's last rites will be performed here at Worli's Vaikunth Dham at 3pm.

Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year.

''Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother,'' the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023