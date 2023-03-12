Left Menu

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet

PTI | Samalkha | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:48 IST
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi at its annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started here on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including that of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

The Sangh also paid tributes to late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha minister Nabakishore Das, who was killed by a police officer.

The list also included the names of Sagar Sahu and Budhram Kartam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Chhattisgarh who were ''martyred in Naxalite violence''.

The list of noted personalities who were paid tributes included the names of the prime minister's mother, Hiraben Modi, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, actor Javed Khan Amrohi and singer Vani Jairam.

Sangh functionaries also paid homage to industrialists Jamshed J Irani and Vikram Kirloskar.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities, including politicians, industrialists and artistes, who passed away in the last one year.

The list also included the names of functionaries of the Sangh and its allied organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023