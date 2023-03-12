Music, fun, games: SEVENTEEN go all out on final day of fan event in ‘CARAT LAND’

On the third and final day of their annual fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND', K-pop band SEVENTEEN on Sunday entertained viewers across the globe with a series of high-on-energy performances and fun games.

Comprising 13 members namely group leader S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the South Korean boy band is popular for self-producing most of their work and fair line distribution in their soundtracks.

''Let's enjoy the last day,'' said the group to CARAT, their fan club, as they opened the show with ''Pretty U''.

Hundreds of fans gathered in person for the event at Seoul's KSPO Dome and joined the music group as they recited their popular catchphrase 'Seventeen in Carat Land'.

The seventh edition of 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' held its first two shows on March 10 and March 11. Sunday's concert was held on-ground in Seoul and was also available for live streaming via fan community forum Weverse.

In the over three-hour-long event, SEVENTEEN performed their popular songs such as ''My My'', ''Together'', ''Back It Up'', ''PANG!'', ''DON QUIXOTE'', and ''Circles'', among others.

''The stadium is great, we can see you so well. We are glad to see you up close,'' they said to the screaming crowd right after they performed the first song of the evening.

At the highly-anticipated fan event, the group also played several fun games and quizzes.

''It's the last day today. Let's keep order and have lots of fun till the end. Also, today we hope that you stand up and enjoy it with us. That would be great. We will try our best so let's have tons of fun,'' said group leader S.Coups.

The beginning of the concert was delayed ''due to the circumstances on site'', the organisers said in the run-up to the show.

''The concert will begin shortly. We ask for your generous understanding,'' they said in the note that appeared before the concert was underway.

Towards the end of the concert, all the 13 members became emotional after letters from their parents were displayed on the LED screens along with their photographs.

''Saranghae ('I love you' in Korean),'' shouted some of the fans from the audience to console the weeping singers.

''This is not fair. I didn't expect our parents to show up,'' said one of the SEVENTEEN members later.

SEVENTEEN was formed in 2015 by Pledis Entertainment, an independently operated subsidiary of Hybe Corporation since 2020.

The band consists of three units: hip-hop with S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon; vocal with Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan, and performance with Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

The group originally introduced 17 trainees, but retained the name even after the exit of four members. The title SEVENTEEN is the sum of 13 members, three units and one team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)