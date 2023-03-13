Left Menu

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent. Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 05:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 05:46 IST
Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent.

Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown. Fellow nominee in that category, Stephanie Hsu from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," chose a strapless fuchsia Valentino gown with a wide skirt.

Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for "Tar," wore a draped azure top over a black skirt with a train. Oscars organizers were keen to recreate nighttime glamour in the tent - in contrast to the traditional outdoor red carpet.

Several attendees took advantage of the indoor lights to don shimmery silver dresses or gowns encrusted with reflective materials. Ana de Armas, best actress nominee for "Blonde," wore a silver column dress with a flamenco dancer-like flounce on the bottom.

Fellow best actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," wore sparkling silver in her hair and a feathery white Dior gown. Education activist Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of documentary short film "Stranger At The Gate," wore a shimmery silver hooded gown.

Ariana DeBose donned a sparkly ivory Versace dress, cut low in front with transparent sleeves encrusted with shiny beads. Some of the men departed from the safe choice of a black tuxedo.

Musician Lenny Kravitz wore a draped black outfit, also cut low in front, and sported a giant cross hanging down his chest. Another musician, David Byrne, nominated for best song from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," wore a white head-to-toe suit.

Sarah Polley, director and writer of "Women Talking," opted for a black tuxedo-like suit with a ruffly white blouse rather than a gown. Several women opted for gowns with high-cut slits, including Nicole Kidman in a shimmery black gown and Cara Delevingne in a dramatic red dress.

