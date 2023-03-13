Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' wins Best Visual Effects

And the Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. The sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time took home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects during the 95th Oscars on Monday.

Cameron skipped the gala despite his film winning the Oscar award. Weta FX's production senior VFX supervisor Joe Letteri collected his fifth competitive award in the category at the 2023 Oscars. He now joins Ken Ralston (Forrest Gump) in holding five competitive Oscars apiece in the category. Both trail Denis Murren (Jurassic Park), who holds the category record of eight competitive Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Cameron was name-checked as an absentee nominee in Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the top of ABC's live broadcast. "You know, Tom [Cruise] and James Cameron didn't show up tonight. The two guys who insisted we go to the theater didn't come the theater," the host, 55, said to the audience at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Cameron's sci-fi sequel has generated USD 2.2433 billion globally, enough to overtake "Titanic" (USD 2.2428 billion) at the worldwide box office. Now, "The Way of Water" trails only "Avatar" ( USD 2.92 billion) and "Avengers: Endgame" (USD 2.7 billion) on the all-time charts. Cameron, the sole filmmaker with three movies to gross USD 2 billion or more, has directed the first, third and fourth biggest releases ever.(ANI)

